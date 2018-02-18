‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ Bringing Entertainment, Education to Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Hedwig and the Angry Inch is a musical that's been pushing the envelope for decades.
Why? It's a rock musical about a fictional rock and roll band fronted by a transsexual east German singer. The Broadway hit opens in Des Moines next week, but before opening night the company is teaming up with a local organization to talk about transgender issues in Iowa.
Madison Ray with Kata Klysmic Productions and Daniel Hoffman-Zinnell, executive director of One Iowa, joined Sonya Heitshusen in the Channel 13 studio to talk about the show and goal to spread awareness throughout the community.
Event details:
Free preview for the LGBTQ community
Thursday, February 22nd
7:30 p.m.
The Garden Nightclub
One Iowa talk back session following performance
Full performances
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 2/23 - 3/4
The Garden Nightclub
General Admission tickets $25