‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ Bringing Entertainment, Education to Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Hedwig and the Angry Inch is a musical that's been pushing the envelope for decades.

Why? It's a rock musical about a fictional rock and roll band fronted by a transsexual east German singer. The Broadway hit opens in Des Moines next week, but before opening night the company is teaming up with a local organization to talk about transgender issues in Iowa.

Madison Ray with Kata Klysmic Productions and Daniel Hoffman-Zinnell, executive director of One Iowa, joined Sonya Heitshusen in the Channel 13 studio to talk about the show and goal to spread awareness throughout the community.

Event details:

Free preview for the LGBTQ community

Thursday, February 22nd

7:30 p.m.

The Garden Nightclub

One Iowa talk back session following performance

Full performances

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 2/23 - 3/4

The Garden Nightclub

General Admission tickets $25