× One Person Dead after House Fire in Marion County

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Knoxville police say a house fire overnight claimed one life.

Crews were called to the 200 block of Terrace Lane at 12:21 p.m.. Firefighters found the house full of smoke.

Two people were sitting on the front porch. Officers moved the two into a police car to stay warm. A 70-year old woman became unresponsive in the car. Paramedics took her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name is not being released until the next of kin can be notified.

Along with Knoxville Fire-Rescue, units from Knoxville Township Fire, Pella City Fire, and Pella Community Ambulance were called to help.

No word yet on what caused the fire. The Marion County Attorney’s Office, Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office, Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office, Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation were all contacted to assist in the investigation.

The Red Cross was called to help the people living in the home.