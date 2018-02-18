The Insiders: February 18th Edition, Food for Thought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Blue Apron sends customers food for easy-to-prepare meals. President Trump thinks a similar idea could send food to low-income Americans instead of food stamps and save a lot of money.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he understands the idea, but the country tried something similar decades ago and it's time to move on. Senator Grassley has made a reputation for himself politically and with his wife as being a cheapskate, routinely railing against fraud and abuse in the government.

Now, the national debt is racing toward $21 trillion and the Republican federal tax cuts could add another trillion to that. The president is pushing his own budget that would guarantee the debt keeps adding more than a trillion a year for years to come