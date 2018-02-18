The Insiders: February 18th Edition, Marsy’s Law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The push to change Iowa's constitution to better protect victims' rights is still alive at the Iowa Statehouse.

It's part of a national effort called Marsy's Law. A California billionaire is behind this to honor his sister, Marsy Nicholas, who was stalked and murdered by an ex-boyfriend in 1983. That murderer then confronted Marsy's brother and mother at a grocery store following her funeral. The family had no idea the killer had bailed out of jail.

Marsy's Law supporters say putting victims' rights in the constitution would better guarantee victims and their families could be better notified of parole, sentencing, restitution, or any other major legal status changes.

