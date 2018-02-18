DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Insiders panel talks about first jobs, Iowa's biggest needs, most important causes, what they'd like to see in Iowa, Statehouse surprises, and their predictions in this week's Quick Six.
The Insiders: February 18th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: January 7th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: February 4th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: January 21st Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: January 14th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: February 11th Edition, Quick Six
-
-
The Insiders: December 31st Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: January 28th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: December 17th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: December 10th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: December 3rd Edition, Quick Six
-
-
The Insiders: December 31st Edition, Checking Political Predictions
-
The Insiders: December 31st Edition, 2017 Check on Governor Reynolds’ Predictions
-
The Insiders: November 26th Edition, Quick Six