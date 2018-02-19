Dicamba Training Begins In Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Agribusinesses are getting ready for the 2018 growing season by preparing for a new seed variety that is resistant to the herbicide dicamba.

Dicamba has been used for decades, but with the new varieties, improper use caused thousands of complaints by neighbors last year. So new training requirements were announced.

Applicators have to be certified and get dicamba specific training.

A dicamba discussion was in Des Moines last week at the Agribusiness Showcase and Conference. John Cantwell with Monsanto explained there will be nearly two million acres of their variety on Iowa farm ground this year. They also have a good estimate of numbers, nine out of ten customers in the past had good weed control that did not impact neighbors.

Cantwell says 10 percent is still too big, they will address it with training, "And our job is to get that bad experience down to a reasonable number. When you choose your roundup ready 2-extend variety, make sure you choose your disease package, agronomic package, don't just buy the beans based on the herbicide trait. Take a long look at the seed applied solutions."

At the showcase, there was also an opportunity for applicators to receive the EPA required training, which looked at all aspects of dicamba application like new use patterns, application requirements and buffers, temperature inversions, record-keeping, tank cleaning, and off target movement.

Dicamba-resistant variety and herbicide manufactures are confident the training will reduce the impact on neighboring crops.

The training and event took place at the 2018 Agribusiness Showcase and Conference hosted by the Agribusiness Association of Iowa, which owns the Agribusiness Report.