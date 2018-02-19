Weather Warnings and Advisories
Fergie Blasted for ‘Awful’ Rendition of National Anthem

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Fergie delivered a sultry performance of the National Anthem at the star-studded NBA All-Star Game, taking many by surprise.

The Black Eye Peas singer delivered a jazz-inspired rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the 67th edition of the NBA All-Star Game at L.A.’s Staples Center Sunday night.

Cameras captured celebrities and players smiling or chuckling – instead of enjoying the country’s anthem.

The rendition took Fergie more than two-minutes to sing.

Charles Barkley joked that he “needed a cigarette” after Fergie’s performance, while Shaquille O’Neal called her rendition “different” and “sexy.”

