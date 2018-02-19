× Former Johnston Accounting Clerk Charged with Theft

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A former accounting clerk for the city of Johnston is now facing seven charges, including five felonies, for allegedly stealing from the district.

52-year-old Teresa Osburne turned herself in to the Johnston Police Department on Monday morning. She is charged with three counts of Theft, three counts of Fraudulent Practices and one count of Felonious Misconduct in Office.

Authorities began investigating Osburne in July 2017 after the city discovered missing funds. An investigation by the State Auditor’s Office found $13,569.66 in undeposited funds. Osburne is no longer employed by the city of Johnston.