Police Investigate Shooting at South Side Des Moines Bar

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating what caused an early morning shooting at a southside bar.

It happened at the Overboard Sports Bar at 1101 Army Post Road around 1:30 Monday morning.

Police were called on reports of shots fired. Investigators found shell casings and damage to a car. No injuries were reported.

Someone traveling in a white Buick that police suspected fired the shots fled the scene, and West Des Moines police later caught up with car.

Two people in that car were taken into custody. Their names are not being released at this time.

There’s no word yet on what started the shooting.