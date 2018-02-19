Students Split: Some Ripped Plan for Emergency Cuts, Others Thanked Legislators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa--School colors mattered Monday at the Iowa Statehouse. Depending on whether they wore the purple and gold, cardinal and gold or black and gold, it colored their views on the latest round of emergency spending cuts.

Students of the University of Northern Iowa, those in the purple and gold, thanked lawmakers for the proposed $36 million deappropriation plan. That was because legislators would spare UNI from further cuts under that proposal.

"We are so thankful for all of our legislators in the state of Iowa, UNI student Maggie Miller told lawmakers during a public hearing on the proposed cuts, "We understand that your jobs can't be easy and you are making those hard decisions."

UNI has a higher percentage of in-state students than ISU and U of I. In-state students pay lower tuition than out-of-state students, which reduces revenue for UNI.

But Cyclone students--those in the cardinal and gold--and Hawkeye students--those in the black and gold--had a different take on the proposed cuts, since they would reduce state funding for their two institutions. Noel Mills, a U of I student, said, "By deliberately discouraging research, exploration and education, we are divesting in the qualities that make Iowa a place for growth."

During the public hearing, emergency sirens sounded, which temporarily evacuated the room. Radio Iowa reported that cafeteria sensors sent out the alert and the area smelled of burnt food.

Hold your thought. Emergency alarms going off during these emergency budget cuts public hearing. Irony? Everyone out. pic.twitter.com/PgR1s9SM77 — Dave Price (@idaveprice) February 19, 2018

Monday also happened to be the annual UNI day at the Iowa Statehouse.