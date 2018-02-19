Substitute Teacher Fired After Video Shows Him Body Slamming a Student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A substitute teacher in North Carolina was fired this week after a video was posted to Facebook showing him body slamming a student.

The mother of the student at Western Guilford Middle School posted the video of the incident on Facebook Friday. She wrote that the incident happened on Valentine’s Day and that she wants "justice."

Her son, Jose Escudero, told WGHP the incident started over a box of chocolates. The substitute teacher, he says, took them away and threw them in the sink.

Jose says he waited towards the end of class to get them back and that's when an altercation took place.

The 12-year-old says he put the chocolates in his book bag and that's when the substitute teacher tried grabbing it from him. When that didn't work, Jose says the substitute teacher grabbed him by his shirt, pinned him up against the wall and then threw him over his shoulder to the ground.

Jose showed WGHP bruises on his elbow, shoulder and back.

Guilford County Schools spokeswoman Tina Firesheets said the teacher is no longer working for the Guilford County Schools district.

Chief of Staff Nora Carr said, "This kind of behavior toward a student is disturbing and unacceptable. We reported the behavior to law enforcement and will no longer employ this person as a substitute teacher or in any other GCS position."

Both Jose and his mom say they plan to take legal action towards the school and substitute teacher.

WGHP has not been able to reach the substitute teacher.