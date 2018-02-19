× The Bennett School Teaches People How Education Was Once Taught

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Built in 1926 the Bennett School is one of the last single room schools in West Des Moines.

The Bennett School was used by the community until 1941. Since then, the school has been bought, used as a house and refurbished into its original form.

Executive Director of West Des Moines Historical Society Gale Brubaker said the school now is used as a teaching tool to show people how education was once taught.

In addition to tours, the school is used for special events, parties, classes and meetings.

If you would like to tour the Bennett School call 515-225-1286.

Tour fees include: $5 per person and a $40 minimum.

In honor of Black History Month, the Historical Society is welcoming Roger Maxwell Monday night from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the West Des Moines Community Schools Resource Center. Located at 3550 Mills Civic Parkway.

Maxwell is a civil rights advocate who grew up in Marshalltown.