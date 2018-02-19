× The Bennett School Teaches People how Education Was Taught in The 1920s

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Built in 1926 the Bennett School is one of the last single room schools in West Des Moines.

The Bennett School was used by the community until 1941. Since then, the school has been bought, used as a house and refurbished into its original form.

Executive Director of West Des Moines Historical Society Gale Brubaker said the school now is used as a teaching tool to show people how education was once taught.

“This is a one-room school house, or more technically a standard school, which is the next step up from the usual country school,” Brubaker said.

Brubkaer said the school would teach children first through eight grade students. Students could be as old as 21 years.

“It’s because we are a farming community. Definitely so when these one room or country school houses were being used. So, the boys were usually pulled out of school in the spring time to help with planting and in the fall to help with harvest. So, school was free for kids up to the age of 21,” Brubaker said.

In addition to tours, the school is used for special event, parties, classes and meetings.

If you would like to tour the Bennett School call 515-225-1286.

Tour fees include: $5 per person and a $40 minimum.

In honor of Black History Month, the Historical Society is welcoming Roger Maxwell Monday night from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the West Des Moines Community Schools Resource Center. Located at 3550 Mills Civic Parkway.

Maxwell is a civil rights advocate who grew up in Marshalltown.