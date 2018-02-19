× Winter Storm Will Bring Freezing Rain to Central Iowa Overnight

A second round of freezing rain is set to hit the state overnight tonight into Tuesday morning. This overnight round of icing will impact much more of Central Iowa, including the Des Moines Metro.

Freezing rain and drizzle will begin again, mainly in Northwest Iowa, between 8 and 11pm. After 2am freezing rain will fill in through Central Iowa and eventually the southeastern part of the state. The freezing rain and drizzle will accumulate anywhere from a light glazing to 0.25″ by 8 am.

Most areas will receive around 0.1″ of ice, though even a light glazing is enough to make travel nearly impossible. A few of the isolated areas with 0.25″ could see at least minor tree damage or power interruptions as winds pick up into Tuesday morning and midday.

Be sure to allow plenty of extra time and extra space if you must travel early Tuesday morning. Delaying travel if possible would be advised until conditions improve later on Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in place for freezing rain until noon on Tuesday for most of the state.

