Winter Weather Advisory: Ice to Impact Central Iowa

The next 24 hours will bring complicated weather across Central Iowa.

Today, a light freezing rain and freezing drizzle is impacting far western to north central Iowa. Roads are partially to mostly ice covered in these areas. A Winter Weather Advisory is currently in place in those parts of the state through noon on Tuesday. The worst travel condition today will be off to the west, northwest and north central.

Rain and drizzle will become more spotty in nature this afternoon and temperatures will fall. We will stay below freezing in the areas that are already dealing with the freezing rain and drizzle. For Central Iowa, including the Des Moines Metro, temperatures will fall from the mid 40s this morning to the mid 30s by 5 PM.

Beginning at 9 PM, Central, southern and northeastern Iowa will be added to the Winter Weather Advisory. Temperatures will drop to freezing by 9 PM and rain will lift in from Missouri and over the cold shallow layer of air over southern and central Iowa. This will lead to freezing rain and drizzle across the southern and central sections, including the Des Moines Metro. Rain and drizzle will linger through early Tuesday morning.

Ice accrual will range from a .10” to some localized areas of a .25”. The ice will make travel conditions difficult for the morning commute. Gusty winds from the northwest are also expected. They will be brisk from 10 to 20 mph. This may lead to ice covered trees and branches, as well as ice covered power lines, to break and fall.