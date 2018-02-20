× Council Bluffs Priest Suspended After Allegation of ‘Unwelcome Advances’

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A priest in the Diocese of Des Moines has been suspended after being accused of inappropriate conduct.

On Tuesday morning, Father Carlos Pineda Gomez, a parochial vicar of Corpus Christi Parish in Council Bluffs, was suspended following “a serious violation of boundary issues related to unwelcome advances toward an adult,” said a press release from the diocese. Bishop Richard Pates notified Council Bluffs law enforcement before suspending Pineda, who can no longer engage in public ministry or visit the parish office, St. Albert Catholic Schools, or the parish religious education program.

“On behalf of the Diocese of Des Moines, I wish to extend my prayers and sincere apology to any person who has been victimized,” said Bishop Pates in the release. “During this Lenten season, I ask you to keep in your prayer all victims of abuse, the Corpus Christi Parish community, and Father Pineda.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with allegations of abuse by clergy is encouraged to contact local police or diocesan Victim Assistance Advocate Sherry Knox at advocate@dmdiocese.org, sherry.knox@polkcountyiowa.gov, or 515-286-2028.

Father Pineda was ordained in December 2016.