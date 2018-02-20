× Des Moines Public School Buses Struggle On Icy Roads

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Public Schools District opted not to cancel or delay classes Tuesday despite the icy conditions outside and some of its buses weren’t able to handle the slippery roads.

At least three Des Moines Schools buses experienced issues Tuesday morning while trying to pick up students and get them to school.

A bus slid into a ditch at 18th and Lincoln with three students on board. A spokesperson for the Des Moines School district says no injuries were reported.

Another bus was trying to go up the hill on 22nd Street a little after 7:00 a.m. when the driver realized the bus wouldn’t be able to make it. While backing down the street, the bus became stuck. Police say there were children on the bus but no one was injured.

Police also say a school bus became stuck at East 36th and Dubuque Tuesday morning. There’s no word on whether any students were on board, but police say no one was injured.