Fire Crews Battle Flames at Des Moines Home

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Fire crews battled flames at a Des Moines home on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters responded to a house in the 1300 block of 12th Street just after 5 p.m. When they arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

Neighbors say two blind people were living in the home at the time of the fire. They also report a third person died in the home just two days ago as a result of a medical condition.

Neighbors at the scene who said they know the homeowner also said the owner had been renting the house and was planning to make renovations as it is currently not considered livable. The owner has since passed away, and since nobody was supposed to be living in the home neighbors believe the occupants were squatters.

As a Channel 13 crew arrived on scene, a female was pulled from the home on a stretcher and first responders were performing CPR. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but her condition--and that of the male individual who was inside the house--is currently unknown.

Traffic is currently blocked at 12th and Carpenter as crews continue working.

More information will be provided as it is made available.