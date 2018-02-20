× Funeral Services Set for Jonathan Narcisse

DES MOINES, Iowa — Funeral arrangements for a well-known community activist have been set.

A tribute and visitation for Jonathan Narcisse will be from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Henderson’s Funeral Home in Des Moines on Sunday.

His funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday at Union Baptist Church in Des Moines. He will then be buried at Glendale Cemetery.

Narcisse was a former Des Moines School Board member and two-time candidate for Iowa governor.

He died at the age of 54 late Saturday night.