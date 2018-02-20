Grand View’s Tim Johnson Overcomes Adversity to Become Volleyball Superstar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - Grand View volleyball is ranked #1 in the NAIA. The Vikings have finished as National Runner-Up the last 2 seasons.

GV is led by Senior opposite hitter Tim Johnson, an All-American.

Johnson became a viral sensation last year because of his jumping ability, he boasts a 46 inch vertical, the same as Michael Jordan in his prime.

However, Johnson has battled adversity since he was young, he suffers from scoliosis, a condition that causes a curvature of the spine. Doctors told Tim he would never play collegiate athletics, they were wrong.

Check out John Sears' story.