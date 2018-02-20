Metro Drivers Greeted With Ice-Encased Cars, MidAmerican Says Storm ‘Not as Bad as We Expected’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Cars looked like they had been dipped in a pool and left to freeze on Tuesday morning after being covered in about a quarter-inch of ice from a storm.

For those without a garage, that meant a little more time getting to work and a lot more elbow grease.

"Getting the door open was the hardest part, you know, with all the plastic that's on the cars nowadays it's real easy to snap a handle, so I had to take a little extra time and try to get it so it wouldn't snap off," said Chris Gruber, with an ice scraper in hand.

Gruber says road crews did a good job of clearing off the main drags, but side roads can be slick in spots. Sidewalks and parking lots felt more like a ice rinks than pavement.

Meanwhile, MidAmerican Energy says this storm was far better for them than expected. Preparing for power outages, MidAmerican had crews positioned overnight where the storm was expected to be the worst. They say they've seen minimal outages, attributing this to the ice coming before the winds.

"The worst case scenario happens when the ice and the wind come simultaneously, and that's what causes the galloping or the oscillation of lines that can bring them down or make them short together," said VP of Electric Delivery, Jim Dougherty.

Dougherty says power lines are designed to handle a half inch of ice and a "stiff wind."