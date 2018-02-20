× Police Investigating Ottumwa BP Robbery

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Police in Ottumwa are investigating a robbery reported over the weekend.

At approximately 7:58 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to the BP Service Station in the 1300 block of N. Court. The clerk reported a man displaying a large handgun entered the store and demanded money. The suspect then reportedly stole cash from the drawer.

The suspect’s identity was concealed with clothing, but the man can be seen in surveillance images.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ottumwa Police Department at 641-683-0661.