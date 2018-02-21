Decorah Eagle Lays First Egg of 2018

DECORAH, Iowa — There’s a new egg in town!

At 7:28 p.m. on Wednesday, Mom Decorah, one of Raptor Resource Project’s famous eagles, laid her first egg of the year. RRP said Mom and Dad started preparing early, as Dad fed Mom shortly before dusk. Over an hour after he left, Mom settled into the nest and finally laid her 30th egg.

The eagles have gained worldwide attention, with millions of people tuning in to the live eagle cam to watch as the eggs are laid and then as the eaglets hatch and fledge. To see the Decorah eagles’ nest camera, click here.