Just days after losing his father, Don, at age 52, Donovan Jackson played an emotional game at Hilton Coliseum. Jackson scored 27 passionate points, but it wasn't enough to carry Iowa State past TCU. The Horned Frogs won, 89-83.

Jackson won't play at West Virginia Saturday. He'll attend his father's funeral. Iowa State will have just six players available.