Fight Breaks Out at DART Station, Three People Arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police made three arrests during another incident at the central DART station in Des Moines on Wednesday.

Police say after an early out day for Des Moines students, two female juveniles became loud and disorderly in the packed DART station just before 3 p.m. As the females were being taken into custody, police say an 18-year-old male interfered and was also arrested. The male and one of the females were pepper sprayed after resisting arrest.

Police say the heavy response was to prevent a bigger situation--like one a few weeks ago that left a man hospitalized--and because the arresting officer was being resisted.