Florida Massacre Survivors Chant ‘Vote Them Out’ as Students Nationwide Walk Out in Solidarity

FLORIDA — From Arizona to Washington, students walked out of schools in support of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students a week after their classmates were silenced by gunfire.

And in Tallahassee, Stoneman Douglas students who survived the Parkland shooting massacre chanted louder than ever: “Vote them out!”

Their words echoed through the hallways of the state Capitol, where they demanded a ban on weapons like the one used to kill their friends and teachers.

“This is for every single kid who fears for their life,” said Alfonso Calderon, a Stoneman Douglas student.

“This is more than Parkland. This is more than Florida. This is more than the United States. This is something serious. It is about human lives.”

Latest developments

Florida deputies will carry AR-15 style rifles at schools: Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said as of Wednesday morning, he has ordered all deputies in county schools to carry rifles on school grounds. Israel said the policy was implemented after consultation with school officials. “Our deputies who are qualified and trained will be carrying rifles on school grounds from this point forward. We need to be able to defeat any threat that comes on to campus.”

Most of the deputies will carry AR-15 style rifles, or whatever rifle they’re qualified for, Israel said. Asked how schools can be made safer, Israel mentioned a range of suggestions, such as taking people who make threats online into custody and sensible gun control.

#NeverAgain rally packs the state Capitol grounds: Speaker Florence Yared, a Stoneman Douglas student, stressed that she didn’t want to ban all guns.

“I’m not trying to take away your Second Amendment rights, nor am I trying to eliminate all guns. But we cannot protect our guns before we protect our children,” the 17-year-old said.

“The only purpose of an assault weapon like this is to kill, and to kill as many people as possible. The AR-15 is not a self-defense weapon. It is called an assault weapon. Assault. Think about this word.”

Survivors still hospitalized: Four patients are in fair condition Wednesday, one week after the shooting, Broward Health spokeswoman Jennifer Smith said.

Thousands of students rally across Florida: Some walked 10 miles to get to Stoneman Douglas High School in an act of solidarity.

Protests spread across the country: Students in Washington, Phoenix, Minneapolis, Colorado and Illinois also walked out in solidarity — saying they were disgusted by yet another school massacre with no change in gun laws.

President Trump held a listening session Wednesday afternoon: Attendees at the White House included survivors from Stoneman Douglas and families impacted by the Columbine High School and Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings. Trump said: “We are going to be very strong on background checks.”

“We lost 17 lives but the ripple effects throughout the city are devastating. I have spent the last week going to funerals, friends of mine that lost their children,” Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky said during the listening session. “We have to at some point care enough and be strong enough to come up with solutions and I hope we will.”

‘Enough thoughts and prayers’

Police say 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz used an AR-15-style rifle to gun down 17 people at the high school. He’s in custody, facing 17 counts of premeditated murder.

The fact that such weapons are still legal spurred students to mobilize en masse.

“Our goal here is to get a complete ban on assault weapons in the state of Florida, and we will not accept anything else,” student Spencer Blum said.

Kai Koerber is one of about 100 students from Stoneman Douglas who met with several lawmakers Wednesday.

“The legislation needs to change, because we’ve fallen victim to lazy legislation for far too long,” he said.

Stoneman Douglas student Delaney Tarr said she wants action, not just words.

“We’ve had enough thoughts and prayers,” she said.

As students rallied outside the Capitol, thousands of teens from across the state walked out in support.

Some walked 10 miles, arm-in-arm, to get to Stoneman Douglas, CNN affiliate WPLG reported.

“We’re exhausted, but couldn’t be prouder to be here,” a senior from Palm Beach County said.

At Cypress Bay High School in Weston, students streamed to a nearby park to hold their own rally in support of the Stonman Douglas students. City and school officials supported them.

‘If you’re not with us, you’re against us’

Stoneman Douglas sophomore Daniel Bishop said he huddled in a corner for 2½ hours as bullets flew in his school last week. He traveled 450 miles to Tallahassee to push for gun control legislation.

“People I know died. My friends died,” he said. “If our government was doing something correctly, then we wouldn’t be here today. And I truly believe that we can come here and make a difference if we all just work together to pass bipartisan legislation.”

But the grief-stricken teens suffered a blow Tuesday, when state lawmakers voted 71-36 against a measure to consider a ban on semi-automatic weapons. Legislators did, however, declare pornography to be a public health risk.

“It was just so heartbreaking to see how many (voters’) names were up there, especially after it was my school,” 16-year-old Sheryl Acquaroli, a junior at Stoneman Douglas, said after the weapons discussion was rejected.

“It seemed almost heartless how they immediately pushed the button to say no.”

Almost all 71 lawmakers who voted against considering the semi-automatic weapon ban have an “A” rating from the National Rifle Association.

Senior Chris Grady, 19, gave the politicians an ultimatum:

“If you’re not with us, you’re against us, and you’re against saving the lives of innocent children. And we are going to be voting you out,” he said.

Students have differing opinions on guns

Kyle Kashuv, 16, a Stoneman Douglas student, identifies as a Republican and a conservative. He said he has always been pro-guns, but looks at things differently since the shooting.

“We have such a limited government that should not be totally reliant on … the police. We should be able to defend ourselves as citizens,” he said. “I still totally believe that but I think that there should be a limit to who could acquire such weaponry.”

He said some people should not have access to guns.

“If you’re not of the right mindset, you’re not mentally stable, then you should not be able to acquire that,” he said.

But Zach Lesk, a junior at J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs, said no one should have automatic weapons. He joined Stoneman Douglas students at the Capitol on Wednesday.

“We can’t have people walking around with automatic weapons,” he said. “They’re made for mass murder.”

‘Make America safe again’

Zach and four students from Stoneman Douglas — Ethan Rappaport, Samuel Muster, Zach Randolph and Agu Felman — said they were turned away by a half dozen lawmakers at the Capitol on Wednesday.

Ethan, 15, held a sign reading “Make America safe again.”

“I’m here today to help make change. It’s unacceptable,” he said.

He reminded lawmakers that “you work for us.”

“We should tell you what we want, and you should execute that. We are not your servants, we are your boss.”

Governor working on proposal

Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott held a roundtable on school safety Tuesday, and planned to have a proposal by Friday.

“I am bringing local and state leaders together to find solutions on how to prevent violence in our schools and keep guns out of the hands of mentally ill individuals,” he said.

“This is an urgent matter that we must address quickly.”

‘When we’re not here, we’re at a funeral’

While the survivors are fighting for new legislation hundreds of miles from home, their slain friends and teachers aren’t far from their thoughts.

“When we’re not here, we’re at a funeral,” government teacher Jeff Foster said.

Chris Hixon, an athletic director who also served as the school’s wrestling coach, will be laid to rest Wednesday.

And a visitation will take place Wednesday evening for Aaron Feis, an assistant football coach who died when he threw himself in front of students to shield them from bullets.