Get ‘On Your Feet’ With Gloria Estefan Musical at the Civic Center

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Most people know at least one song by Gloria Estefan, but now Iowans get to look behind the music.

The musical On Your Feet! is now on stage at the Civic Center. Estefan has sold over 100 million records and sold out stadiums. The show is set to her musical hits from "Rhythm is Gonna Get You" to "Conga." She, along with her husband Emilio Estefan, paved the way for future Latin performers in mainstream pop music.

The musical is more than just Estefan's hits, though, it's also a story about two people who believed in their talent and each other.

"You come in expecting a concert, you know, like this jukebox musical. But it's so much deeper than that," said Christie Prades, who plays Gloria in the musical. "This is actually a story about me. About family, about love, about something that I can relate to, about failure, about true, true failure where you are almost down and out. That's the best part, it's more than just a concert. It's about a woman's life. How she grew up like us and is like us."

On Your Feet! is at the Civic Center now through Sunday. Tickets start at $35. For more information, visit dmpa.org.