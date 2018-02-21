× Gov. Reynolds Speaks at Opening of New ‘Iowa Works’ Office

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds took part in celebrating the opening of the new Iowa Works location Wednesday morning.

The new location at 200 Army Post Road has been operational since November 20th. The center was originally located at 430 Grand Avenue.

Officials say the new location offers more space to deliver enhanced services to job seekers and employers.

Wednesday morning the governor expressed her gratitude to the Iowa Workforce Development employees for the work they have been doing.

“I’ve had the chance, on a couple of different occasions, to highlight the work that you’re doing, and we are a real leader in the country and we’re determined to continue to build on the good work that you’re doing,” said Gov. Reynolds.

The center provides job seeker services such as employment searches, resume and cover letter assistance, mock interviews and workforce training in addition to recruitment services for businesses.