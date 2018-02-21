Investigation Into Former TV Meteorologist Spreads Across Metro Agencies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- At least three metro agencies have looked into allegations that former television meteorologist Frank Scaglione engaged in improper conduct with students.

West Des Moines, Waukee, and Pleasant Hill police would not confirm the status of their investigations about the claims or discuss the specific allegations against Scaglione, who, at this time, faces no criminal charges.

Scaglione, a graduate of Waukee High School, is now banned from going onto any Waukee Community School District property or having contact with students, according to an email the district sent to parents on Wednesday. The district email said, "...Frank Scaglione may have engaged in inappropriate conduct with one or more students off school grounds and outside the school day."

Read the full email here.

Scaglione owns a video production and marketing company called Westown Sports Marketing, which provided video for the district. His company also took part in Waukee High School's School-to-Work internship program.

The district ended both of those relationships through a letter it sent to Scaglione on January 26, 2017.

The district's email addressed why officials sent the message about Scaglione to parents now, approximately 13 months after it severed that business relationship with him. The email said, "Over this past weekend several allegations were posted via social media regarding Frank Scaglione."

The action the district has taken to ban Scaglione from school properties is unique. A district spokeswoman confirmed to Channel 13 that no other person currently has been banned.

KCCI-TV confirmed Scaglione is no longer employed at that station and his biography has been removed from the station's website.

WHO-TV sent the following list of questions to KCCI-TV management concerning Scaglione:

1. How and when did management become aware of the allegations? 2. Why was Mr. Scaglione allowed to continue to represent KCCI on-air, on-line and in community appearances? 3. Was Mr. Scaglione allowed to interact with KCCI interns following the initial allegations? What was the nature of that interaction? If so, did management place any restrictions on his involvement with interns? Were any of those interns in high school? 4. Why was the final decision made to end Mr. Scalgione's employment with KCCI?

KCCI General Manager Brian Sather did not specifically address the individual questions. He emailed this statement: “The station was never contacted by Waukee schools or any police agency regarding Scaglione. Scaglione is no longer employed by KCCI.”

Scaglione has not returned a message for comment on the allegations. His attorney, Alfredo Parrish, sent a statement: