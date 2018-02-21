Iowans Hold Funeral Vigil Outside Major Gun Retailer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRINNELL, Iowa -- On Wednesday afternoon, a small group of Iowans brought the debate over gun control to the state's largest gun retailer.

More than a dozen people held signs outside the Brownells store near Grinnell on Interstate 80 in response to the massacre inside a Florida high school one week ago. Organizers are calling the gathering a funeral vigil, not a protest.

The CEO of Brownells, Pete Brownell, is also the president of the National Rifle Association; he was elected to lead the group last year. Vigil organizers say they believe the NRA is significantly responsible for the state of affairs in the U.S. and that they will keep showing up for mass shooting victims until something changes in the country.