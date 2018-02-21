× ISU AD Jamie Pollard Outlines Vision to Improve Jack Trice Stadium

AMES, Iowa- Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard met with the Iowa Board of Regents on Wednesday to ask permission to proceed with the next phase of athletic facilities expansion.

Pollard said the next plan is to construct a Student Athlete Performance Center. This would include a 100,000 square feet addition to the Bergstrom Football Complex.

“For the first time in Iowa State History we would put under one roof our academic, our dining, our sports medicine, and practice for all student athletes, not just for the football program,” said Pollard.

Pollard also spoke about improvements to Jack Trice Stadium north end zone.

“To further enhance our family-friendly hills, those will stay part of our project, they are a very important part of our history,” said Pollard. “They will be used more efficiently than they are today.”

Pollard said the concourse would also be connected all the way around the stadium, and an elevator added to the north end zone.

“This is the continuation of the master plan we talked about 12-15 years ago,” said Pollard. “This will help our ability to recruit on a national level, programs we’re meeting with have these facilities, or are in the process of trying to create these facilities.”

Pollard said the project is estimated to cost $65-80 million dollars. And he said after the fall Iowa State Football experienced, talking to donors has become an easier job.

The Board of Regents will not take up this approval, until the April meeting.