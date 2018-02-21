New Hilton Hotel Opening Downtown Next Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A new hotel is opening in downtown Des Moines in 28 days.

Des Moines city leaders and members of the business community took a tour of the new Hilton hotel on Wednesday morning. A skywalk will connect it to the Iowa Events Center, and the hotel will feature 330 guest rooms, including 26 suites. The building also has an indoor pool and fitness center.

Employees say this will be a destination.

"We want to put Des Moines on the map with this hotel and bring new visitors to the Des Moines area and make a big difference for the city in general," said Hilton spokesperson Tamara Chubb.

The Hilton Des Moines Downtown opens on march 21st.