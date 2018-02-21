× One Dead in Wrong-Way Crash Blocking I-35 Southbound Near Cumming

CUMMING, Iowa — One person has been confirmed dead in a wrong-way crash that has the southbound lanes of I-35 blocked at the Cumming exit.

Sgt. Nate Ludwig with the Iowa State Patrol says a car traveling the wrong way on I-35 southbound hit a Casey’s General Store semi truck head on early Wednesday morning. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened around 3:15 a.m. and the southbound lanes of the interstate have been blocked since.

A detour is in place, using the off and on ramps at Exit 65, at Cumming. Officials say they must wait until daylight to remove the semi and complete their investigation into the accident and the road will be re-opened after that.