Victim of Fatal Wrong-Way Crash on I-35 Identified

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol has identified the driver killed in a head-on collision in Warren County.

At approximately 3:07 a.m. on Wednesday, an SUV traveling the wrong way on Interstate 35 collided head-on with a Casey’s General Store semi truck.

The driver of the SUV, 32-year-old Wayne Field of Winterset, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash report shows he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. The ISP did not report any injuries sustained by the truck driver, 54-year-old Richard Judkins of Ankeny.

The crash is still under investigation.