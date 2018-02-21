× Waukee District Alerts Parents That Former TV Meteorologist Banned From School Property

WAUKEE, Iowa–Waukee Public School District officials alerted parents Wednesday afternoon that former television meteorologist Frank Scaglione is no longer permitted on school property, following allegations of inappropriate conduct. The district refused to provide more details about what complaints it received about Scaglione’s conduct with students.

Here is the message that was emailed to Waukee families:

“This message is being sent to Waukee Community School District (WCSD) staff and families in an effort to assist in maintaining a safe and orderly environment. Over this past weekend several allegations were posted via social media regarding Frank Scaglione. Media outlets have since run several stories about the allegations. As a school district, we cannot comment on those allegations or any police investigation, but we can share the following: In January 2017, Waukee High School administration was notified Frank Scaglione may have engaged in inappropriate conduct with one or more students off school grounds and outside the school day. Upon being made aware of this situation, WCSD initiated an investigation and immediately contacted the parents of the students involved, along with the West Des Moines and Waukee Police Departments. In addition, effective January 2017, Scaglione was asked to refrain from contacting or communicating with all WCSD students and employees. He is no longer allowed to be on school property or attend WCSD related activities. WCSD notified Westown Sports Marketing that it was terminating its vendor contract in January 2017. West Des Moines and Waukee Police Departments have asked the district to not discuss or disclose any additional information related to this matter, as it may jeopardize ongoing or future investigations. The district remains dedicated to providing a safe and positive educational environment for our students. Further questions regarding this matter should be directed to the West Des Moines or Waukee Police Department.”

Scaglione’s business relationship with the district, through his company Westown Sports Marketing, allowed him access to students through Waukee High School’s School-to-Work Program. His company also provided video production for the district.

In Associate Superintendent Kirk Johnson’s January 26, 2017 letter sent to Scaglione, he wrote. “We have received a report that you may have engaged in inappropriate conduct with one or more Waukee Community School District students.”

The letter later said, “You are not welcome on any Waukee Community School campus.”

Johnson added, “If you choose to come to the campus or you are present at any Waukee school activity, you will be asked to leave. If you refuse to leave, school staff members may consider you a trespasser and will call law enforcement for assistance.”

Read Johnson’s full letter to Scaglione here.

Read the district’s termination of Scaglione’s business agreement here.

Scaglione had worked as a part-time meteorologist at KCCI-TV in Des Moines. But Sunday, the station removed Scaglione’s biography from its website. KCCI hasn’t responded for comment on whether Scaglione was fired or quit or when it became aware of the allegations of Scaglione’s improper conduct that are more than a year old. But the station confirmed to the Des Moines Register Monday that Scaglione is no longer employed there.

Both West Des Moines and Waukee police departments have been investigating the claims since 2017 but those investigations have not resulted in any charges against Scaglione.

Scaglione’s attorney Alfredo Parrish released a statement about the allegations: