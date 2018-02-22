Discrimination Lawsuit Dismissed Against Drake, Coach Jennie Baranczyk
DES MOINES, Iowa – A lawsuit filed against Drake University and its head women’s basketball coach by a former assistant coach has been dismissed.
Courtney Graham had sued the university and Jennie claiming she was forced to resign in 2015 because of discrimination due to her sexual orientation, harassment, as well as retaliation.
Graham’s lawsuit claimed she was stripped of her responsibilities and denied compensation and benefits.
The case was dismissed Wednesday in U.S. District Court.
The university issued the following statement after the ruling:
“Drake University is pleased the discrimination lawsuit filed by a former women’s basketball assistant coach has been dismissed on summary judgment. We were confident this lawsuit would be resolved because the claims against the University and head women’s basketball coach, Jennie Baranczyk were untrue.
The University is committed to a culture of respect and diversity. The court’s action affirms our practices.”