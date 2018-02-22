× Discrimination Lawsuit Dismissed Against Drake, Coach Jennie Baranczyk

DES MOINES, Iowa – A lawsuit filed against Drake University and its head women’s basketball coach by a former assistant coach has been dismissed.

Courtney Graham had sued the university and Jennie claiming she was forced to resign in 2015 because of discrimination due to her sexual orientation, harassment, as well as retaliation.

Graham’s lawsuit claimed she was stripped of her responsibilities and denied compensation and benefits.

The case was dismissed Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

The university issued the following statement after the ruling: