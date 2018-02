× GOP Tax Plan Aims to Provide More Than $1 Billion in Cuts

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Senate Republicans rolled out a new tax plan Wednesday.

It’s titled the Iowa Working Families Tax Relief Plan. Republicans say it would provide more than $1 billion in tax relief.

The plan would cut individual income tax rates by 30-percent. The state’s corporate tax rate would also be slashed, from 12-percent to seven percent.

Republicans say it would make Iowa one of the most tax-friendly states in the country.