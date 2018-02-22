Iowa Republicans Call for End to Northey Hold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa Republicans are frustrated with Texas Senator Ted Cruz's hold on Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey's nomination to be an Under Secretary at the USDA.

This week, they released a letter calling on Cruz to end his hold on Northey's nomination.

Chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa Jeffrey Kaufmann wrote, "We understand that you have given your justification for this hold and claim that this move is not political. But your action is harmful to Iowans and our agricultural industry at large, and accomplishes nothing other than it allows you to secure a personal political victory in an election year."

The letter adds that former supporters of Cruz's successful Iowa presidential campaign are getting frustrated with the hold.

The Iowa Republican State Central Committee unanimously approved a resolution calling to release the hold, which was included with the letter.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley told reporters on Tuesday he is trying to circulate a letter among senators to get Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to override the hold.