Local Business Does Its Part to Introduce Girls to Engineering

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- The week of February 19th - 23rd is National Introduce a Girl to Engineering Week. One civil engineering firm in Johnston called Foth, is doing its part to help spark girls' interest in various fields of engineering. They host a free event inviting girls ages 5 to 16 to participate in dozens of activities from Virtual Reality to making slime.

Foth's Project Coordinator Shani Wahl said many of the activities feel like they are games and not engineering. "We want to get girls doing hands on activities, they don't even know that they are doing engineering. It just makes engineering fun and plants that seed and sparks that interest in engineering activities."

Wahl said this kind of an event is important because often times girls are under-represented in engineering and this helps girls understand there are many different kinds of engineering. "It helps to diversify the engineering field, when you have a diverse population in engineering there is better problem solving," Wahl said.

Thursday's event has more than 150 girls registered and the event is at capacity. But Foth reminds people that many of the activities are things people can do at home. Visit discovere.org for a list of activities and crafts to do at home that will inspire children, teens and adults to engage in problem solving and creative thinking.