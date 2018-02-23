× Arrest Made in Choice Elliston Homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say they’ve found the man responsible for one of the open homicide cases from 2017.

19-year-old Jahmar Mustin was arrested on Friday and charged with First Degree Murder and Criminal Gang Participation for his alleged role in the shooting death of Choice Elliston. The 23-year-old Elliston was shot and killed on May 9th, 2017. Police say Elliston and Mustin were riding in the same car that was involved in a rolling gun battle.

Elliston was the 14th of 24 criminal homicide victims in the city of Des Moines in 2017. Six of those investigations remain open.