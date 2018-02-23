× Creston Man’s Death Ruled a Homicide

CRESTON, Iowa – Investigators have now determined the death of a Creston man was a homicide.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says crews were called to 300 East Montgomery, Apartment 3 around 8:15 p.m. on February 14 to perform a welfare check. When officers from the Creston Police Department arrived, they found the body of 45-year-old Paul Allen Scheel.

At the time they said the death was being investigated as “suspicious.”

Officials now say the manner of death has been ruled a homicide. They are not releasing the cause of death at this time.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Creston Police Department with the case.

If you have any information on the case you’re asked to contact the Union County Law Enforcement Center at 641-782-8402.