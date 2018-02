Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Police and firefighters were on the scene Friday morning at Buccaneer Arena, but not for an emergency.

The first responders held a donut drive to raise money for a cancer charity as part of the annual Guns N Hoses event that has police and firefighters competing in a hockey game. Four hundred donuts and drinks were handed out to passersby in exchange for a donation.

This year's Guns N Hoses game will be held next Saturday.