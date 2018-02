Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - Make it 37 straight conference wins for the Drake women. It wasn't easy, but the Bulldogs got it done 77-71 in the annual pink out game.

Becca Hittner led the way with 24 points.

Drake is now 15-0 in the MVC and has clinched a share of the regular season title for the 2nd straight year.

They can clinch the title outright Sunday against Illinois State.