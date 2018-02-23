Former Barnstormers Basketball Coach Under Investigation for Child Pornography

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTICELLO, Iowa -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has launched a child pornography investigation involving the co-founder of the Barnstormers' youth basketball program.

Greg Stephen launched Barnstormer Basketball in 2005. According to court records, a contractor doing work at Stephen's Jones County home found a video recording device in the bathroom, which was turned over to police.

Investigators say the device contained "video clips of young, non-adult male individuals disrobing to the point of nudity." Police say it "appeared the videos were taken in a hotel bathroom" and that the males in the video "did not appear to be aware they were being video recorded." This led police to obtain search warrants for two homes owned by Stephens, one in Monticello and the other in Delhi.

Police carried out the searches this week, seizing multiple computers, cell phones, and hard drives. Officers also took a backpack with two covert cameras inside. The investigation is ongoing and Stephens is not charged with a crime.

The DCI is asking for anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 563-284-9506.

Iowa Barnstormers Basketball released a statement on Twitter on Thursday, saying, "Effective immediately Greg Stephen is no longer a part of our Barnstormers Basketball organization."

The organization is also encouraging current and former players who experienced anything inappropriate to contact police. The basketball program is not affiliated with the Iowa Barnstormers indoor football team.