Former ISU Athlete Named in NCAA Investigation

IOWA -- A former Iowa State basketball player star's name has surfaced as part of a far-reaching federal investigation into alleged illegal payments to coaches and players.

Yahoo Sports reviewed some of the thousands of pages of documents gathered by federal officials, including bank records for former NBA agent Andy Miller, his associate Christian Dawkins, and his agency ASM Sports. The financial document lists cash advancements as well as entertainment and travel payments for college prospects. Price tags range from a meal to tens of thosands of dollars.

Yahoo Sports' investigation revealed that former Cyclone Monte Morris may have had a meal with Dawkins. It's not clear who paid for the meal, but Morris' mother says her son paid and did nothing wrong. No Iowa State coaches or officials are named in the Yahoo report.

Dawkins faces wire fraud and bribery charges in connection to the investigation. At least 20 division one basketball programs may have been part of this underground recruiting operation.