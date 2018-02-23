Weather Warnings and Advisories
Former Metro School Superintendent Discusses Proposed Plans to Arm Teachers

Posted 10:35 am, February 23, 2018

Former superintendent of Southeast Polk Schools and former executive director of the Iowa Association of School Boards Tom Downs talks with Sonya Heitshusen about some of the proposed plans to arm teachers at schools in an attempt to prevent school shootings.