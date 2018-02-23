GVC, Valley, Norwalk, North take One Step Closer to State

Girls state basketball pairings are set, now its the boys turn to take a step closer to state.
Scores from Friday night
CLASS 1A:
Bedford 53, Nodaway Valley 50
Central Decatur, Leon 80, Martensdale-St. Marys 58
Edgewood-Colesburg 69, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 57 (OT)
Grand View Christian School 49, Ankeny Christian Academy 36
IKM-Manning 51, Tri-Center, Neola 42
Lynnville-Sully 58, Montezuma 45
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 60, Stanton 53
West Fork, Sheffield 72, Bishop Garrigan, Algona 68
CLASS 3A:
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 68, LeMars 53
Carlisle 64, Pella 56
Glenwood 70, Atlantic 49
Harlan 67, Creston 44
Norwalk 65, Dallas Center-Grimes 57
Oskaloosa 74, Bondurant-Farrar 44
Winterset 63, Boone 55
CLASS 4A:
Cedar Falls 62, Waterloo, East 50
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 53, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 52
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 49, Sioux City, West 43
Des Moines, Hoover 48, Marshalltown 44
Des Moines, North 87, Ankeny 73
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 59, Des Moines, Roosevelt 50
Dubuque, Hempstead 63, Waterloo, West 50
Dubuque, Senior 65, Bettendorf 61 (OT)
Iowa City, West 66, Cedar Rapids, Washington 46
Johnston 61, Fort Dodge 48
Linn-Mar, Marion 55, Pleasant Valley 47
Muscatine 60, Davenport, North 55
North Scott, Eldridge 56, Clinton 34
Sioux City, East 91, Lewis Central 44
Valley, West Des Moines 48, Ankeny Centennial 46 (OT)
Waukee 76, Indianola 49