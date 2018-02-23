Man Pleads Guilty to Urbandale Gun Theft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- One of the suspects charged with stealing firearms from an Urbandale gun store in December has plead guilty.

David Aikoriegie pleaded guilty to three counts of stealing a firearm from a federal firearm licensee and one count of unlawful possession, receipt, and sale of a firearm.

Aikoriegie admitted to stealing several guns from JLM Gun Shoppe in Urbandale and Rangemasters in Clive on multiple occasions between November 16th and December 14th, 2017. He also admitted to selling one of those firearms on December 16th. A sentencing date has not been set.

Myles Pena of Des Moines was also arrested in the case.