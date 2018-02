Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- A popular swan in Marshalltown is recovering after it was attacked by a dog.

The swan named Bob calls the pond at Riverside Cemetery home. He was chased by a dog onto the ice and suffered a puncture wound to his neck. He is now under the care of a veterinarian.

Cemetery officials say his prognosis is looking better on Friday, but think he misses the water.