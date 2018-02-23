× New Security Measures in Place at Wells Fargo Arena

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa athletic officials are reminding everyone about new security measures at Wells Fargo Arena.

Next week, fans will pack the arena for the Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournament. The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union says fans may want to arrive a little early.

The event with be the first to include walk-through metal detectors at the Well. Keys, phones, and RFID wallets will need to be put into a bowl before security allows guests to walk through the detectors.